BEAVER DAM—Sophomore guard AJ Bender poured in a career-high 33 points, propelling Lake Mills’ boys basketball team past Deerfield 66-56 at Saturday’s Slam at the Dam tournament hosted by Beaver Dam High School.

Bender scored 21 points after halftime as the L-Cats (1-0) extended their five-point lead at the break. Freshman guard Ty Schaefer added nine points for Lake Mills, which withstood 30 points by Deerfield senior guard Cal Fisher.

