L-Cats down Sauk Prairie

PRAIRIE DU SAC—Sophomore guard AJ Bender scored 19 of his game-high 25 points after halftime in the Lake Mills boys basketball team’s 77-71 nonconference road victory over Sauk Prairie on Tuesday.

The L-Cats (2-2), who snapped a two-game skid, hit 11 3-pointers, including four apiece by Ryan Horkan and Brady Benish. Horkan added 14 points, Benish 12, Liam Carrigan 10 and Tanner Wendorf 8. Horkan hit three 3s in the first half.

Load comments