LAKE MILLS -- Sophomore guard AJ Bender poured in a career-high 42 points, the second highest scoring game in program history, and Lake Mills' boys basketball team claimed a share of the Capitol North title by surging past visiting Lodi 81-52 on Friday.
It took the L-Cats a half to find their stride. When they did, there was no looking back. Lake Mills used a 13-0 run early in the second half to erase a four-point halftime hole before blowing the game open in the latter stages of the period.
Bender scored 30 points, including three of his four 3-pointers, after halftime. He made 13 field goals and went 12 for 16 at the stripe, finishing two points shy of Alex Ranney's school record of 44 set in 2016-17 versus Marshall.
"AJ can score in any way he needs to," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. "He can hit 3s off the dribble, he goes to the basket dunking in traffic and gets himself to the free throw line. I'm not sure what you try to take away from him. He has an answer or a counter for everything you try."
The L-Cats were not preseason favorites to win the Capitol North and stood at 6-6 on Jan. 10. Since then, they're 7-2 and can clinch the league title outright with a win at Columbus on Thursday.
"This team has grown as much as anyone I've ever coached from the beginning of the year to where we are now," Hicklin said of a group that won the program's first league crown since the 2019-20 season.
"I'm pretty proud of these guys. We've cut down on our turnovers, which was a big problem early in the year that we didn't take care of the ball or take good shots. We've gotten more intelligent in those areas. We've also had more of a team defensive mentality. That's helped us out a lot and given us room for error."
Lake Mills freshman guard Brady Benish, who added 10 of his 13 points before halftime, came off a screen and nailed a 3 to open the second-half scoring.
Bender kick-started the aforementioned 13-0 push with a dunk before nailing a 3 at the top. Sophomore guard Ryan Horkan, who scored all nine of his points after halftime, then connected from 3. Matthew Stenbroten hit from 3 on the L-Cats' next trip. Off a Lodi turnover, Horkan fed Bender for a score on the break to give the L-Cats a 40-30 lead. Freshman guard Nolan Kolkovich's 3 a few minutes later upped the margin to 45-32.
Bender and Co. continued pouring it on down the stretch as the L-Cats cruised to the finish line.
"We were a little sluggish at first with no practice on Thursday with the snow," Hicklin said. "That's going to impact the way you start out the game. We talked at halftime about getting our energy level up and talking more on defense. We wanted to use our defense to fuel our offense. Once we got in sync on defense, that helped our offense."
Lake Mills hosts St. John's Northwestern Academies today at noon.
