Ayianna Johnson was a complete unknown when her basketball career at Jefferson got going.
In middle school, Johnson mostly wrestled, suiting up for basketball only a little bit as a sixth grader.
At the start of her freshman year in 2019, Johnson’s skills were raw. Her potential, on the other hand, was through the roof.
Three short years later, Johnson, who goes by AJ, signed her National Letter of Intent to play women’s college basketball at Division 1 West Virginia University.
“The biggest thing that helped me is Mr. (Mark) Peterson, my coach the last three seasons at Jefferson, always being on me about the little things and making sure I had good grades, a good attitude and always improved,” Johnson said. “He was hard on me, but looking back I really appreciate it. If it wasn’t for him, I might not have stuck with basketball and I might have done wrestling in high school. He’s definitely been a big influence.”
Johnson, a 6-foot-3 post whose athleticism is off the charts, averaged 8.4 points per game as a freshman. The basketball world started taking notice.
As a sophomore, Johnson produced 11 points per game, adding 8.2 rebounds per contest, on a 19-3 Jefferson squad that reached the sectional semifinals. Last season, Johnson put up 17.8 points per game along with 12.3 rebounds for an Eagles team which went 12-6 in league games and compiled a 16-10 record.
“Playing Division 1 basketball became something I knew I was going to accomplish after my freshman year,” Johnson said. “I had some interest after my freshman year. I then played AAU and knew I was going to do this.”
Johnson, who played several seasons on the AAU circuit with Wisconsin Academy before spending this past summer as a member of 1on1 Milwaukee, had 15-20 Division 1 offers to choose from, including schools like DePaul University and the University of Wisconsin. After visiting Morgantown, Johnson could sense it was the place for her.
“I fell in love with the people, the place and the coaches there,” Johnson said. “Their style of play is similar to what I like to play since they are fast-paced and score points in transition. They have a young team too so there’s growth to be done.”
The Mountaineers play in the Big 12 Conference and have not had a losing season in the past ten years. The team went 15-15 a season ago and is 3-0 this year.
Johnson, who has earned four medals from the State Track and Field Championships including a gold in the discus last season, credits the exposure and connections she made on the AAU circuit as key factors in her recruitment.
“Starting to play AAU my sophomore year and eventually transferring to 1on1 Milwaukee last year helped a lot,” Johnson said. “Those coaches had connections in the basketball world and were former college players themselves.”
Johnson hopes to lead the Eagles in a memorable campaign this season.
“As a team, we want to have fun and win games,” Johnson said. “We all have the same goal in mind of winning another state title.
“This season, I’m looking to improve on incorporating the backboard more and being a more diverse player who can shoot 3-pointers and midrange shots to elevate my game.”
Peterson, now the Athletic Director at Jefferson, was ecstatic to see Johnson find the right home to continue her academic and athletic career.
“Ayianna’s a great student athlete with a ton of potential and the sky’s the limit for her,” Peterson said. “She’s still maturing as a basketball player and has made great strides since her freshman year.
“It’s pretty impressive to get an offer like that. I look forward to seeing her take full advantage of it and excelling. She was a huge part of our success on the court the past three seasons.”
Peterson had seen Johnson’s unique physical skill sets on display while she was playing youth sports. He knew basketball could be right up her alley.
“I encouraged her to give basketball a shot,” Peterson said. “From her first games to where she is now is an amazing journey. I’m looking forward to seeing how she finishes off her senior season.”
Dena Smith is the Eagles’ new head coach and has watched Johnson’s development closely.
“West Virginia is getting an extremely athletic forward,” Smith said. “They were excited to have someone as athletic as AJ. That’s a big reason they recruited her. They’re excited to mold her into the basketball player they want her to be. They’re getting someone who can jump out of the room.
“She’s also someone who works extremely hard and has done so her entire career since she was a freshman. She started basketball late. It shows how hard she’s attacked the game and worked to better her game, getting it to the point it is now and getting a scholarship.”
