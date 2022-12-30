Johnson Creek wrestlers sixth at scramble event Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Dec 30, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RIPON—Gurinderpal Khasria placed second in the 195-pound weight class to lead Johnson Creek’s wrestlers to a sixth place finish at the Sergeant Andrew Wallace Memorial Scramble on Wednesday.Khasria (9-5) went 3-1 on the day with three pins and one decision. He lost by fall in the finals to Mayville’s Ayden Grulke.Luke Hartz (132) and Taylor Joseph (152) each placed third.Hartz (12-5) went 4-1 with three pins and one medical forfeit. Joseph (14-5) went 4-1 with three pins and one decision.Domonic Raabe (160) placed fourth. Raabe (11-9) finished 3-2 with two pins and one major decision.Silas Hartz (220) placed sixth. Hartz finished 2-3 with two pins. Cohen Schmidt (182) and heavyweight Logan Zerbe each placed seventh. Both wrestlers finished 2-3 with two pins.Connor Gerstner (120) placed ninth. Gerstner (10-6) went 3-2 with a pair of decisions.Team scores: Waukesha West 413, Portage 294.5, Slinger 279.5, Pardeeville 228, Whitnall/Greendale 223.5, Johnson Creek 173, North Fond du Lac/St. Mary’s Springs 170, Ripon 151, Menomonee Falls 134, Westfield 131.5, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 129, Kettle Moraine 109.5, Markesan 79.5, Markesan 73, Stratford 65, Clintonville 29, Middleton 24.5 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 12-29
