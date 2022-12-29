Warriors fall to Craig in tourney title game

JANESVILLE—Wright State recruit Ellie Magestro-Kennedy scored a game-high 28 points to lead Janesville Craig past the visiting Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team 66-50 in the Optimist Classic championship game on Wednesday.

“Janesville Craig is a talented team,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. “Magestro-Kennedy is one of the best scorers and shooters that I’ve seen this year.

