The L-Cats were dreadful from 3-point territory in Saturday’s loss—their first of the year—to Edgerton.
On Tuesday versus Fort Atkinson, Lake Mills’ girls basketball team found its groove from the field, connecting on 10 3-pointers in a 56-41 victory at LMHS.
“I said before the game to shoot with confidence,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Ryan Lind said. “Fort sat in a zone, which is helpful for making outside shots. It was nice to see a lot of them get back on track. Everyone in our regular rotation scored.”
Lake Mills (7-1) senior guard Jenna Hosey nailed a pair of early 3s and senior center Bella Pitta’s shot from beyond the arc moments later made it 11-2 three minutes into the game. Junior wing Taylor Wollin hit a 3, assisted by Hosey, and junior forward Ryleigh Kulow’s putback made it 21-8 midway through the first half.
L-Cat sophomore wing Haydenn Sellnow made a 3 before junior guard Sophia Guerrero knocked down a pair of long balls in a short stretch, upping the margin to 32-18. Lake Mills, which led 35-23 at halftime, used its defense to pull ahead by 20 points after the break.
“When we need to go on a run, our defense enables us to do it,” Lind said. “In the second half, we had three or four steals in a row that led to layups. We hang our hats on our defense. Offensively, we were good tonight, but there’s work to do. They always play hard and are willing to dive on the floor and take charges. Those sorts of things go a long way.”
Guerrero and Pitta scored nine points apiece for the L-Cats. Junior point guard Emily Wollin added eight.
Lake Mills plays at Lake Country Lutheran on Monday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.