High scores: D.J. Kruesel 792 (290). Brad Ziemer 763 (266), Todd Saeger 741 (279), Chris Kaufmann 730 (276), Nate Saeger 713 (265), Josh Kaufmann 709 (248), Brandon Radloff 708 (255), Jonathan Kaufmann 706 (248), Chris Hartig 702 (258), Mark Oiler 697 (257), Craig Godfroy 694 (299), John Uttech 687 (248), Wes Umland 687 (248), Keven Roethle 677 (235), Andy Conant 674 (247), Doug Mallow 674 (248), Craig Frank 672 (267), Eddie Laatsch 665 (235), Tim Hodel 663 (242), Tom Lulewitz 662, Randy Kroll 661 (255), Dan Schilling 652 (225), Ben Schrier 649 (224), Ryan Lessner 646 (237), Tom Christian 640 (257), Jason Heinecke 640 (245), Marsh Mosher 640, Max Haenel 632 (233), Ethan Jaeger 632 (248), Ashton Oldenhoff 631, Vic Juneau 622 (242), Jake Jurgella 622 (223), Mark Mallow 621, Adam Zastrow 619, Neil Lischka 616 (279), Adam Kircher 609, Kory Arndt 607, Shane Potenberg 606, Zack Umland 605, Marc Oldenhoff 601
Standings
;Pts.
A Division
WTTN Bowl North;107
Gasthaus;98
WTTN Bowl 18;93
WTTN Siding;87
United Electric;74
Wolf Paving;71
B Division
Buffalo;101
3 Fingers Deep;85
Bud;82
Local Waters;65
Nielsen Amusement;50
TUESDAY SENIORS
High scores — Men: Roy Zimmerman 641 (204, 246), Pete Boer 636 (220, 234), Carl Schultz 636 (220, 234), Mike Theim 633 (225, 223), Bruce Kemmerling 612 (232), Ron Benninger 581 (234), Ray Gresbach 578 (216), Jerry Haut 557 (201, 209), Ken Schwantes 546 (213), Mike Grossman 546 (206), Ronnie Bartels 546 (182 triplet), Ron Milbrath 533 (201), Chuck Saeger 524, Jim Zagrodnick 523. Women: Linda Catalano 481, Kathy Parent 473, Jan Boer 467, Christine Peter 456, Teresa Olsen 448
Standings
;Pts.
L.L.J.R.;18
Krueger Builders;18
Has Beens;16
Bowling Stones;15
4-Pak;14
Misfits;12
Final Four;11
The Orifices;10
Survivors;10
Different Stokes;10
Gutter Dusters;6
4-Chicks;4
FRIDAY FUN
High scores — Men: DJ Kruesel 616 (200, 225), Kevin Blasing 570 (257), Kirk Grill 557 (200), Brandon Ready 529. Women: Melissa Kruesel 597 (223, 217), Brenda Clemmons 489, Terry Davis 481, Cassie Blasing 471
