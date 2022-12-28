CITY

High scores: D.J. Kruesel 792 (290). Brad Ziemer 763 (266), Todd Saeger 741 (279), Chris Kaufmann 730 (276), Nate Saeger 713 (265), Josh Kaufmann 709 (248), Brandon Radloff 708 (255), Jonathan Kaufmann 706 (248), Chris Hartig 702 (258), Mark Oiler 697 (257), Craig Godfroy 694 (299), John Uttech 687 (248), Wes Umland 687 (248), Keven Roethle 677 (235), Andy Conant 674 (247), Doug Mallow 674 (248), Craig Frank 672 (267), Eddie Laatsch 665 (235), Tim Hodel 663 (242), Tom Lulewitz 662, Randy Kroll 661 (255), Dan Schilling 652 (225), Ben Schrier 649 (224), Ryan Lessner 646 (237), Tom Christian 640 (257), Jason Heinecke 640 (245), Marsh Mosher 640, Max Haenel 632 (233), Ethan Jaeger 632 (248), Ashton Oldenhoff 631, Vic Juneau 622 (242), Jake Jurgella 622 (223), Mark Mallow 621, Adam Zastrow 619, Neil Lischka 616 (279), Adam Kircher 609, Kory Arndt 607, Shane Potenberg 606, Zack Umland 605, Marc Oldenhoff 601

