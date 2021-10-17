J/C swimmers seventh at Fort Invitational Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Oct 17, 2021 Oct 17, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FORT ATKINSON -- The Jefferson/Cambridge girls swim team finished seventh with 176 points at Saturday's Fort Atkinson Invitational.Zoey Rank was second in the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 3 seconds and second in the 100 breast (1:09).Jordyn Davis took third in the 100 fly (1:03) and fourth in the 100 back (1:03).Jada Rank was fifth in the 500 free (5:49) while Emma Riedl finished seventh in the 50 free (26.30).The 200 medley relay of Davis, Riedl, Zoey Rank and Jada Rank took fourth in 1:58. The 200 free relay of Davis, Riedl, Zoey Rank and Alexandria Ostopowicz was sixth in 1:47.23.Team scores: Lake Geneva Badger 473, Waukesha West 381, DeForest 300, Sauk Prairie 277, Monroe/New Glarus 218, Oregon 185, Jefferson/Cambridge 176, Wauwatosa West 125, Fort Atkinson 35. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Tates selling Watertown Piggly Wiggly Castle home moves closer to being small event facility Two city clerks leaving their posts Mark G. Blank Death notice, Krueger Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
