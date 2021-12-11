PARDEEVILLE — Hustisford’s boys basketball team won another defensive battle, this time outlasting Pardeeville 44-39 in a nonconference game on Friday.
A four overtime JV game caused this one to tip off at 8:30 p.m.
“This is a tough place to play, especially after sitting so long,” Hustisford boys basketball coach Otto Hopfinger said. "When it came down to crunch time, the guys stepped up.”
Hustisford (4-0) led 20-17 at halftime and won by five with clutch contributions throughout the lineup.
Senior point guard Gavin Thimm led the Falcons with 20 points and five assists. He threw down a two-handed dunk off a lob when the Bulldogs were playing a zone in the first half.
“Gavin had a very nice night,” Hopfinger said. “They tried hard to shut him down. It came down to a battle of who was going to come up with big stops and be more efficient at the end of the game. We battled and attacked when it was there, and made a couple huge plays to help us build the lead.”
Blake Peplinski ran into early foul trouble and eventually fouled out, but still managed eight points and four rebounds.
“When Blake got into early foul trouble, we had to change some things around,” Hopfinger said. "Andy Maas stepped in and played very large for us tonight, making some big plays for us offensively and defensively filling in for Blake.”
Braden Peplinski also scored eight points and led the Falcons on the boards with 12 rebounds.
“I thought Braden had a very nice game, “ Hopfinger said. “He scored points inside early when they were trying to shut down other people and grabbed a lot of rebounds.”
Caleb Peplinski added 10 rebounds, four points and two bocks. Josh Peplinski added four points, three rebounds and three assists.
"Josh hit a big 3 in the second half,” Hopfinger said. "Caleb took it to the hole once on an important possession. Everyone stepped up and made plays. It was a battle tonight. If you can come out on top when it's a struggle, it builds character and right now we are building a lot of character the last couple games.”
Senior guard Derek Lindert led all scorers with 29 points, just a shade under his 31 points per game average. Senior guard Devin Seth added seven points for the Bulldogs (3-1).
"We knew they had a great offensive player and another support player who was hard to defend,” Hopfinger said. “It lived up to what we thought. Our defensive effort had a lot to do with our success. We switched between man and zone which saved our legs when we clamped down late. Lindert is an excellent player, but at the end he was getting a little tired. It says a lot about how much pressure we were putting on him.”
Hustisford hosts Central Wisconsin Christian on Tuesday.
HUSTISFORD 44, PARDEEVILLE 39
Hustisford 20 24 — 44
Pardeeville 17 22 — 39
Hustisford (fg ft-fta tp) — C. Peplinski 2 0-0 4, J. Peplinski 1 1-2 4, Thimm 6 6-7 20, Br. Peplinski 4 0-0 8, Bl. Peplinski 3 2-3 8 Totals 16 8-11 44
Pardeeville (fg ft-fta tp) — Lancelle 0 0-2 0, Seth 2 2-4 7, Guenther 1 0-0 2, Lindert 12 4-7 29, Palen 0 1-2 1 Totals 15 7-15 39
Three-point goals — H (J. Peplinski, Thimm 2), P (Seth, Lindert)
Total fouls — H 12, P 12
Fouled out — H (Bl. Peplinski)
