A roster filled with question marks became a roster full of exclamation points on Friday night.
Watertown entered a conference dual against Fort Atkinson and dominated several matches that looked even or worse on paper, winning nine out of 11 matches wrestled for a 51-23 thumping of the Blackhawks at WHS.
"We’ve got a lot of talent,” Watertown wrestling coach Bob Logan said. “We’ve got a lot of inexperience. Even our seniors, most of them haven’t had a lot of varsity experience that were in there tonight. We’ve got kids stepping up.”
Noah Dominguez kicked off the dual at 220 pounds with a second period pin one Eli Burhans. Heavyweight Eric Chairez followed suit with another second period against Gio Miguel.
Dominguez took Burhans to his back in the first period for a 5-0 lead, then turned Burhans while riding in the second period for the fall.
"Noah Dominguez started out the night in top form,” Logan said. "We were debating whether we switch him and Eric, because we knew Noah could pin the heavyweight. We weren’t sure if he could pin the 220-pounder and he stepped it up against a tough kid. He just came to wrestle and he set the pace for us.”
Chairez scored two takedowns on counters, the first coming with two seconds remaining in the first period. He escaped 14 seconds into the second period and scored again on a counter before turning Miguel and earning the fall.
Finn Mulligan received a forfeit at 106 to put the Goslings up 18-0. Fort Atkinson received back-to-back forfeits at 113 and 120, but Watertown pushed the lead back to nine when Hector Ayala scored a 7-0 decision over Bryce Volla at 126.
Ayala scored a first period takedown, followed by a quick escape and another takedown in the second period. He capped the scoring on his feet in the third period, countering a fireman’s carry attempt for his third takedown of the match.
“(He scored twice on) Duck Unders,” Logan said. “He’s fast and just slick. He’s been working them in practice. He was decent at them last year, but they were kind of confined to the wrestling room. Now, he is starting to hit them out on the mats during meets.”
The Blackhawks pulled within three when Noah Horwath pinned Braydon Martino in the first period at 132, but Watertown reeled off wins over the next four matches to clinch the meet.
At 138, Marlon Muniz hit a double leg takedown and pinned Ethan Bilau in 1 minute, 45 seconds.
"Marlon is one of those kids I've been watching since first or second grade,” Logan said. "He’s not overpowering. He doesn’t have the world class technique yet, but he has dozens of moves. He’s been going to Askren (Wrestling Academy) for years. Every weekend through youth, he was going to several tournaments. If the doors are open, he is in there practicing.”
At 145, Ryan Bergman pinned Jacob Ashland at 4:25.
Bergman was aggressive on his feet, but struggled to finish his moves over the first periods. Ashland scored the first takedown and led 2-1 after one period. He tied the match with an escape in the second period and the wrestlers traded reversals. Ashland chose down to start the third, and Bergman turned him for the fall in 35 seconds to put the Goslings up 33-18.
Watertown has been without four starters over the first week of competition, which will change when the Goslings travel to the Waunakee Invitational today. In the meantime, Bergman made the most of his opportunity to start.
“He is one of our up and coming kids,” Logan said. "His struggle is that he is right because he is right behind Oscar (Wilkowski), right behind Frank (Wilkowski). He’s right in that range. Owen Zingler is going to be dropping down. He’s in that range with some of our best kids, but he comes to practice every night and gives it everything he’s got. He’s a varsity level kid and all of those guys are going to be beating on each other in practice every night. I love having him around. He’s got one of the best attitudes on the team.”
Frank Wilkowski continued Watertown’s run with a 10-0 major decision over Louden Goutcher at 152. Wilkowski took Goutcher to his back for a five-point lead after one period. He padded the lead in the second period with a quick escape and a throw near the edge of that mat where he kept his toes in to earn the takedown. Goutcher chose neutral to start the third and Wilkowski finished the scoring with a counter move 20 seconds in and rode his man out for the rest or the period.
Wilkowski’s hips allow him to school most wrestlers with throws.
"I wish he would stay off of them more,” Logan said. "It flies against too many good kids, and that’s why he keeps doing it. He likes that position, he’s good there. He is confident there and he does a pretty good job. He also got some head throws, not my favorite go-to. He was hitting them when he knew he could get them. What was really good with Frank was he didn’t force it later in the match. We just needed the win. We didn’t need him to go out and pin. We just needed him to keep the win and he ended up with a major on that.”
Mason Fritsche sealed the win with a 9-1 major decision over Vincent Healy.
Fritsche scored takedowns in the first and second periods on singles and led 4-1 entering the third period, where he reversed Healy to his back for an eight-point victory which put Watertown up 41-18 with three matches remaining.
“That was one of their best two kids,” Logan said. "Healy is the real deal. He’s one of the top wrestlers on their team. We knew Mason could do it with his quickness. He hit some sweep singles and some broken high crotches that turned into finishes. Mason is just really quick. Healy was trying to throw him. We didn’t want him playing into his game. Once he settled into his own, he did really well. Mason had a really good tournament at Early Bird. I’m proud of his efforts.”
Fort Atkinson earned its final win of the night at 170, where Aiden Worden pinned Owen Sjoberg in just 40 seconds.
“That’s their best kid,” Logan said. “He’s ranked.”
At 182, Braden Holleman scored a 14-4 major decision over Einrich Otte.
Holleman won a first period scramble to open the scoring and led 3-1 after one period after Otte was penalized for a head slap.
The lead grew to 9-3 in the second period, with Holleman scoring a reversal and two takedowns off counter moves. He got on his offense in the third period, taking Otte to his back with a double leg takedown and added three near fall points.
"Holleman is not always pretty, but he never quits and gives us everything he’s got,” Logan said. "He’s strong and he doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. He frustrates the heck out of anybody he goes up against, because he’s got such good head position. No matter who wrestles him, they get frustrated by the third period, because he doesn’t give them a lot. We’re really happy with the way he is progressing.”
Tyler Haberstetzer closed out the meet in style with a surprise pin at 195. He gave up an early takedown to Aidan Leurquin, who attempted a cradle only to get caught and stuck near the edge of the mat with eight seconds left in the first period.
"He doesn’t quit,” Logan said. "He’s a sophomore wrestling at a junior and senior weight class. He’s probably not as strong as we would want to see a sophomore wrestling at that weight class, but he never thinks he is out of the match. He just kept wrestling all the way to the end.”
It was a fitting ending to a frustrating evening for Fort Atkinson wrestling coach Ryan Gerber.
"That’s obviously not the result that we would have liked, not the result that we were expecting, but you know what, give credit to Watertown,” Gerber said. "They came out, those kids were fired up, those kids were ready to go. Those kids wanted it more.
"When you look at what happened on the mat, that’s exactly the story tonight. It came down to heart and effort and desire to get points, to get reversals, to get escapes. We were flat and that’s unacceptable and that’s why you have the result you got tonight.”
Logan’s been on the wrong end of these types of duals many times in the past. He was tickled to see how his wrestlers responded to their second dual with a shorthanded lineup.
"I can’t say enough about their attitudes,” Logan said. "We’ve had some adversity early on and we just keep moving forward. They have responded to every challenge."
WATERTOWN 51, FORT ATKINSON 23
106 — Mulligan (W) received forfeit
113 — Strasburg (FA) received forfeit
120 — Pachowicz (FA) received forfeit
126 — Ayala (W) dec. Volla (FA) 7-0
132 — Horwath (FA) pinned Martino (W) at 1:49
138 — Muniz (W) pinned Bilau (FA) at 1:54
145 — Bergman (W) pinned Ashland (FA) at 4:25
152 — F. Wilkowski (W) major dec. Goutcher (FA) 10-0
160 — Fritsche (W) major dec. Healy (FA) 9-1
170 — Worden (FA) pinned Sjoberg (W) at :40
182 — Holleman (W) major dec. Otte (FA) 14-4
195 — Haberstetzer (W) pinned Leurquin (FA) at 1:52
*220 — Dominguez (W) pinned Burhans (FA) at 3:39
285 — Chairez (W) pinned Miguel at 3:33
**Unsportsmanlike Otte (182) - minus 1 team point
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.