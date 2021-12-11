WHITEWATER -- Senior forward Aidyn Messmann scored 14 points and junior forward Ayianna Johnson added 13 as Jefferson's girls basketball team knocked off host Whitewater 48-40 to win its fifth consecutive game.
The Eagles (5-1, 5-0 RVC) led 25-13 at the break before the Whippets (1-6, 1-4) put forth a spirited charge in the second half, cutting the deficit to six points at one juncture down the stretch. Jefferson, which made only 13 field goals and battled foul trouble throughout, held on for a gritty league win on the road.
"Aidyn played almost the whole game and I thought she gutted it out," Jefferson girls basketball coach Mark Peterson said. "AJ we have to keep on the floor and can't have her in foul trouble. A bright spot for us was Savannah Serdynski. She made a couple diving hustle plays. There was one that led to her scoring a basket and then she saved a possession by going after a ball that was going out of bounds."
Johnson, who went 7-for-8 at the line, had three fouls in the first half and fouled out. Messmann went 8-for-12 at the stripe and junior forward Mackenzie Thom chipped in six points.
"You are going to have rough nights like this," Peterson said. "It's good to get a win on the road. We'll flush this and get better from it. Have to give Whitewater and their coach Kristen Lippens credit for the game plan they had and how hard their kids fought throughout."
Senior forward Gwen Truesdale scored a game-high 15 points for Whitewater and junior guard Jenna Pope added seven.
The Eagles host Beloit Turner on Thursday at 7 p.m.
