JEFFERSON -- Jordan Hibner led all scorers with 35 points as Monona Grove topped the host Jefferson boys basketball team 87-48 in a nonconference game at PremierBank Gymnasium at JHS on Friday.

The Silver Eagles (3-2) led 34-27 at the break before ramping up the fullcourt pressure and scoring 53 second-half points.

Junior guard Ethan Phillips led the Eagles (0-4) with 17 points, senior guard Braden McGraw chipped in 12 and junior forward Paden Phillips contributed 10.

"We hung tough in the first half," Jefferson boys basketball coach Jacob Marshall said. "Couldn't be more proud of how we were being patient and getting points out of the flow of the offense.

"They came out and made a few adjustments in pressuring us. They started picking up a token fullcourt pressure and that got us out of sync. We had trouble with the pressure at first. Once we figured it out, we were down on the scoreboard a little bit. In all, we had nine turnovers in the second half. The quality of shots we were taking after halftime just wasn't in the flow. The patience we had in the first half wasn't there."

Hibner, a 6-foot-3 senior guard who entered the night averaging 24.3 points per game, hit contested shots and effectively got others going.

"He's got size and can get to his spot," Marshall said. "Even if you get a hand in his face, he'll nail the jumper. He did an excellent jump facilitating. We'd help well onto him, but then he did an excellent job keeping his teammates involved. Our help didn't want to help off of others and he'd be able to score."

The Eagles travel to face Walworth Big Foot on Tuesday night.

MONONA GROVE 87, JEFFERSON 48

Monona Grove 34 53 -- 87

Jefferson 27 21 -- 48

Monona Grove (fg ft-ftm pts) -- Hibner 13 5-7 35, Erb 4 0-1 9, J. Otto 1 0-0 2, E. Erb 4 1-4 9, Bittner 1 2-2 4, Kirore 2 0-0 4, Inda 1 0-0 3, Anderson 1 0-1 2, Wendricks 0 2-2 2, Weise 2 0-0 5, Davis-Troller 1 0-0 2, Toijala 3 1-2 8, Bahr 0 2-2 2. Totals 33 13-21 87.

Jefferson -- Kammer 1 1-2 4, McGraw 5 0-3 12, Ganser 1 0-2 2, Neitzel 0 2-2 2, P. Phillips 5 0-1 10, E. Phillips 6 3-4 17, Butina 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 7-17 48.

Three-point goals -- MG (Hibner 4, Inda 1, I. Erb 1, Weise 1, Toijala 1) 8; J (McGraw 2, E. Phillips 2, Kammer 1) 5.

Total fouls -- MG 22, J 20.

Fouled out -- J McGraw.

