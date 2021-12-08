Senior forward Nate Gapinski led all scorers with 28 points as Watertown’s boys basketball team defeated Portage 67-57 on Tuesday at WHS.
Watertown (2-2) had control early with a 10-0 run for a 16-6 lead. Senior forward Anthony Bohmann converted a steal, Gapinski finished inside and senior guard Ollie Meyers hit back-to-back 3s.
Portage (1-3) responded with a game-tying 7-0, and the lead see-sawed for the rest of the first half.
The Warriors hit five of their six 6s in the first half and took a 31-30 lead into halftime.
Adjustments on both ends allowed Watertown to take control in the second half.
“We did take better care of the ball in the second half,” Watertown boys basketball coach Jim O’Leary said. “They had five 3s in the first half, and only one in the second. We did a much better job putting hands up and making it tougher. We were doing a lot of switching in the first half and sometimes when you switch up (you lose shooters). They had five different players make 3s in the first half.
“We just did a better job coming out and because their offense was fairly spread out, we limited them to one look much more often.”
O’Leary was also pleased the team’s offensive execution in the second half.
“When they put the pressure on us, we attacked it and got some easy layups,”O’Leary said. “That always helps. We don’t score a lot off of our defense, but tonight we looked down the court and found some cutters and got some easy looks and that always helps.”
Gapinski scored 15 of his points in the first half and kept up the pace with 13 more after the break. Meyers added seven of his 13 points in the second half, and sophomore guard Reece Kamrath scored all 11 of his points after halftime.
“Reece hit two big free throws late and made two 3s for us,” O’Leary said. “One was from right corner, when we were in a drought. We held on to near double digit lead because we were stopping them from getting second looks and rebounding. We’re growing, and it’s a lot more fun to grown form this position.”
Watertown travels to play Bradley Tech in Milwaukee on Friday. Only the varsity will compete.
JV, JV2 teams win: Watertown’s junior varsity won 58-54. Brady Schauer led the Goslings with 23 points while Carsten Hurtgen added 10. The JV2 team won 61-33. Brett Schwefel scored a team-high 22 points while Calvin Hurtgen added nine.
WATERTOWN 67,
PORTAGE 57
Portage 31 26 — 57
Watertown 30 37 — 67
Portage (fg ft-fta tp) — Paul 0 1-2 1, Brouette 2 1-2 6, Mael 1 2-3 4, Michael 1 0-0 3, Roberts 5 5-9 16, Hooker 3 0-0 8, Reichoff 2 1-2 6, Fimreite 5 3-6 13 Totals 19 13-24 57
Watertown (fg ft-fta tp) — Meyers 4 2-6 13, Bohmann 2 2-2 7, Gapinski 13 1-2 28, Olivos 3 0-0 7, Kamrath 3 3-5 11, Clifford 0 1-2 1 Totals 25 9-15 67
Three-point goals — P (Brouette, Michael, Roberts, Hooker 2, Reichoff), W (Meyers 3, Bohmann, Gapinski, Olivos, Kamrath 2)
Total fouls — P 15, W 15
