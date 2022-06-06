LA CROSSE — It’s not lost on Lake Mills senior Kyle Popowski how intense his game face is when he competes in the hurdles.
“My running face is quite a scary thing to see,” Popowski said. “My hair flips back, because of the wind. My eyebrows are really furrowed. It’s kind of funny, but it makes for some interesting pictures. I always focus and try to do my best.”
Scary game face or not, Popowski has been scary good in the hurdles over the last two seasons.
He closed out his high school career with two more medals at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships on Saturday.
Running against familiar rivals, Popowski placed third in the 110 high hurdle finals in 15.52 seconds. Lodi senior Lucas Heyroth repeated as champion in the event with a time of 14.90. Jefferson senior Nicholas Hottinger was second in 15.25.
Popowski ran a 15.38 in the trials on Friday.
“Coming in with the seed times, I knew this year was going to be really hard,” Popowski said. “I think a lot of the times today can be attributed to the weather. A lot of us were much slower than we were anticipating, but this is what I wanted. I worked a lot in the early season in developing my seven step to the first hurdle, just taking out that extra step has dropped my times pretty well.
“I wanted to get a sub 15, but again, with this weather today, not the most plausible thing.”
In the 300 hurdles, Popowski ran a 40.51 in the trials, then placed sixth in the finals with a 40.72. Heyroth also repeated in this event with a winning time of 39.54. Hottinger was second again in 40.21 while Luther Prep senior Jeremiah Stanton was third in 40.44.
Heyroth’s performances were made all the more impressive considering the injuries he had to battle through during his senior year.
“I only had a few meets with Lucas this year, where he was healthy,” Popowski said. “When I was able to race with him, it’s really nice. Racing against him in conference would have been a nice test to see how I compared, but I false started in the 110s, but at least I got it out of the way then. It’s better to do it then than now.
“I am glad to to make it back. I was pleasantly surprised to have gotten third. Last year, I was fifth. With the seed times, I was pleasantly surprised, and I am happy with my place.”
Popowski will fondly remember going up against so many good hurdlers from the area.
“It’s been a pleasure running with these guys,” Popowski said.
“It’s always a battle. Not the ideal thing I was looking at in the 300. I don’t want to blame the weather.
“My PR could have beaten all the times in prelims and I was really trying to gun for first place. That’s not quite how it played out, but that’s OK. Last year, I finished ninth in the 300s at state. Making podium, even just barely is still an achievement that I am happy with. Closing out the year with two medals in the hurdle events is no small feat. I kind of appreciate just being here and getting to enjoy this again.”
Lake Mills returned to state in the boys 400 relay, looking to improve on a frustrating disqualification in the finals after a botched exchange on the opening handoff a year ago.
This year, the handoffs were better, but the L-Cats still missed the awards stand in a loaded field.
Seniors Carson Lund and Dylan Johnson, sophomore Matthew Stenbroten and junior J.P. Rguig took the seventh seed into the finals with a trials time of 43.71, then finished eighth in the finals in 44.09.
Lake Mills senior Abigail Toepfer finished 11th in the girls long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 11 1/2 inches. Toepfer won a sixth place medal in this event as junior.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.