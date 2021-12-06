J/C swimmers fourth at Tom Lieder invite Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Dec 6, 2021 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MILTON -- The Jefferson/Cambridge boys swim team scored 177 points to take fourth place at Saturday's eight-team Tom Lieder Invitational held at Milton High School.Patrick Rogers won the 100-yard butterfly in :59.96 seconds and took fifth in the 100 back (1:09.87).In the 100 breast, Perry Thompson finished sixth in 1:27.28 and Ian Terrone placed eighth in 1:31.99.J/C's 200-yard medley relay of Andrew Gee, Terrone, Rogers and Thompson placed fourth in 2:12.55.Brady Gehring took seventh in the 200 free (2:18.16) and Gee was ninth (2:30.21).The EagleJays host a triangular at JHS on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.Team scores: Beloit Memorial 440, Milton 424, Fort Atkinson 333, Jefferson/Cambridge 177, Delavan-Darien 115, Platteville/Lancaster 113, Whitewater 106, Milton B team 94. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Juneau man makes initial appearance on recklessly endangering safety charge Watertown man charged with OWI injury Fort woman enters not guilty plea in dog's death Alan B. Miller Reeseville man found guilty of sexually assaulting teen Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
