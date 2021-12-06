MILTON -- The Jefferson/Cambridge boys swim team scored 177 points to take fourth place at Saturday's eight-team Tom Lieder Invitational held at Milton High School.

Patrick Rogers won the 100-yard butterfly in :59.96 seconds and took fifth in the 100 back (1:09.87).

In the 100 breast, Perry Thompson finished sixth in 1:27.28 and Ian Terrone placed eighth in 1:31.99.

J/C's 200-yard medley relay of Andrew Gee, Terrone, Rogers and Thompson placed fourth in 2:12.55.

Brady Gehring took seventh in the 200 free (2:18.16) and Gee was ninth (2:30.21).

The EagleJays host a triangular at JHS on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Team scores: Beloit Memorial 440, Milton 424, Fort Atkinson 333, Jefferson/Cambridge 177, Delavan-Darien 115, Platteville/Lancaster 113, Whitewater 106, Milton B team 94.

Recommended for you

Load comments