LEBANON — Cameron Streich pitched a two-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts and no walks as the Lebanon Whitetails shut out the Ashippun Mudcats 10-0 in a Rock River League baseball game on Friday at Legends Field.

Hunter Herpel had two hits and two RBIs for the Whitetails, who managed just three hits but feasted on 15 walks and four errors by the Mudcats.

Patrick Kraemer struck out 11 and walked 11 over 6 2/3 innings for Ashippun.

LEBANON 10, ASHIPPUN 0

Ashippun 000 000 00 — 0 2 4

Lebanon 400 020 22 — 10 3 0

WP: Streich

LP: Olson

Ashippun (ab-r-h-rbi) — Gross 2-0-0-0, M. Kraemer 2-0-0-0, J. Kraemer 2-0-0-0, Daniel 4-0-0-0, Becker 3-0-0-0, Pierson 2-0-0-0, Herr 2-0-1-0, Fredrick 1-0-0-0, Sjoberg 1-0-0-0, Gilleran 2-0-1-0, Tiegs 2-0-0-0 Totals 25-0-2-0

Lebanon (ab-r-h-rbi) — Semon 4-2-0-0, N. Zubke 2-2-0-0, Noyce 1-2-0-1, Doyle 3-1-0-0, Herpel 3-0-2-2, Demtropoulos 3-0-0-1, Streich 2-1-0-1, Tietz 4-0-0-0, J. Zubke 1-0-0-0, Hackbarth 3-1-1-1, Budewitz 1-1-0-0 Totals 27-10-3-6

2B — L (Hackbarth)

Pitching – HO: Olson (A) 0 in 0.0, P. Kraemer (A) 2 in 6.2, J. Kraemer (A) 1 in 1, Streich (L) 2 in 8. R: Olson (A) 4, P. Kraemer. (A) 4, J. Kraemer 2, Streich (L) 0. SO: Olson (A) 0, P. Kraemer (A) 11, J. Kraemer (A) 1, Streich (L) 13. BB: Olson (A) 1, P. Kraemer (A) 11, J. Kraemer (A) 3, Streich (L) 0

