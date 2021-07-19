CLYMAN — Nick Klavekoske and Tony Schmitt combined on a four-hit shutout as the Clyman Canners defeated the Neosho Rockets 2-0 in a Rock River League baseball game on Sunday at Stueber Field.
Klavekoske struck out 11 over six innings. He allowed three hits and walked four. Schmitt allowed one hit and struck out two over the final three innings to earn the save.
Clyman scored two early runs off Neosho pitcher Brad Wittnebel. Schmitt drew a two-out walk in the second inning and scored all the way from first after Brett Jakel singled to right center and advanced to second on an outfield error. In the third inning, Bryce Schuett led off with a base hit to right, advanced to second on a wild pitch on Warren Braunschweig's RBI single to right center.
Wittnebel allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks over eight innings.
CLYMAN 2, NEOSHO 0
Neosho 000 000 000 — 0 4 1
Clyman 011 000 00X — 2 7 1
WP: Klavekoske
LP: Wittnebel
S: T. Schmitt
Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Egnarski 4-0-2-0, Gellar 3-0-1-0, Proehl 4-0-1-0, Johnson 3-0-0-0, Beyer 4-0-0-0, Brewer 3-0-0-0, Savana 3-0-0-0, Karpelenia 1-0-0-0, Archambeau 3-0-0-0, Lauersdorf 2-0-0-0 Totals 30-0-4-0
Clyman (ab-r-h-rbi) — Schuett 4-1-1-0, N. Schmitt 4-0-0-0, Oswald 1-0-0-0, Braunschweig 3-0-1-1, Olson 4-0-1-0, DeForest 3-0-1-1, T. Schmitt 2-1-1-0, Jakel 3-0-1-0, Klavekoske 3-0-0-0, Muenchow 2-0-1-0 Totals 29-2-7-1
Pitching — HO: Wittnebel (N) 7 in 8, Klavekoske (C) 3 in 6, T. Schmitt (C) 1 in 3. R: Wittnebel (N) 2, Klavekoske (C) 0, T. Schmitt (C) 0. SO: Wittnebel (N) 4, Klavekoske (C) 11, T. Schmitt (C) 2. BB: Wittnebel (N) 2, Klavekoske (C) 4, T. Schmitt (C) 0
