SLINGER — Lily Gifford and Sophie Mattke pulled out a three-set victory at No. 3 doubles for Watertown’s girls tennis team, which lost the season opener to Slinger 6-1 on Wednesday.
“This was a great first match for us against a quality team,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said.
“I wasn’t too concerned with the outcomes of these matches, but just how we competed. We have only three returning varsity players, so it’s going to take us some time to learn how to win at this level. I love the work ethic and the attitude of this group. They want to get better and know what that takes. This is a great group of kids that is fun to coach. With more practices and match experience, this can be a very solid team. I’m excited to get back to work with them and watch their improvement.”
Watertown travels to Pewaukee for an invitational on Saturday.
SLINGER 6, WATERTOWN 1
Singles
No. 1 — Alex Schmoldt (S) def. Danielle Krakow (W) 6-4, 6-4
No. 2 — Joscelyn Brennan (S) def. Addison Kuenzi (W) 6-4, 6-1
No. 3 — Rachel Olaffson (S) def. Lily Oiler (W) 6-2, 6-1
No. 4 — Jamie Rhodes (S) def. Rylee Bilgrien (W) 6-3, 6-0
Doubles
No. 1 — Villareal/Kalina (S) def. Jacey Smith/Taylor Wruck (W) 6-2, 7-6(5)
No. 2 — Ragsdale/Kruepke (S) def. Madison Peters/Riley Quinn (W) 4-6, 6-2, 10-6
No. 3 — Lily Gifford/Sophie Mattke (W) def. Schmoldt/McLaughlin (S) 6-4, 2-6, 12-10
