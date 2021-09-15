WATERLOO — Belleville got 16 kills fro Ava Foley and 15 more from Callie Smith in a 25-17, 14-25, 25-22, 14-25, 15-9 win over reigning Capitol South champion Waterloo on Tuesday.
Rylee Duessler led Waterloo with 24 kills while Abbie Gier added 21. Quinnly Hush had four blocks ad Deeana Lira added two. Michaela Riege and Gier each served two aces. Riege put up 21 assists while Duessler served 14. Kamden Fitzgerald led the back row with 27 digs. Riege added 21 for the Pirates, who were without starting setter and outside hitter Sophia Schneider.
"We fought a hard five set battle tonight and rode a roller coaster of up and downs throughout the match,” Waterloo volleyball coach Christy Mosher said. "Although we led substantially in kills and digs we were not as crisp in the serve pass game and had several violations called that piled up too much to overcome in the end.
"The girls did a great job running a lineup we have never even practiced and everyone stepped up in their new roles. I thought Michaela Riege who normally is our Libero did a great job standing in at setter and our pins Rylee Duessler and Abbie Gier were terminal throughout. Credit to Belleville and their coaches for executing their game plan and making us work for every point.
"We are going to use this experience to build off of and grow from and continue to improve each time we step in the gym."
