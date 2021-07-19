MEQUON — Jack Durst struck out 12 in a complete-game effort for Thiensville-Mequon as the Twins defeated the Lebanon Whitetails 3-1 in a Rock River League crossover baseball game on Sunday.
Adam Zubke went seven innings for Lebanon and took the loss, allowing three unearned runs on six hits with two strikeouts and four walks. Brandon LeBeau threw two scoreless innings in relief.
Lebanon scored a run in the seventh. Hunter Herpel reached on an error, advanced to third when Daniel Hackbarth reached on an error and scored on LeBeau’s RBI groundout.
THIENSVILLE-MEQUON 3, LEBANON 1
Lebanon 000 000 100 — 1 4 4
Thiensville-Mequon 000 300 00X — 3 6 2
WP: Durst
LP: A. Zubke
Lebanon (ab-r-h-rbi) — A. Zubke 4-0-0-0, Demetropoulos 3-0-0-0, N. Zubke 4-0-3-0, Doyle 4-0-0-0, Herpel 4-1-0-0, Hoefler 3-0-0-0, Budewitz 1-0-0-0, Hackbarth 3-0-1-0, LeBeau 4-0-0-1, Tietz 2-0-0-0, J. Zulke 1-0-0-0 Totals 33-1-4-1
Thiensville-Mequon (ab-r-h-rbi) — Doedens 4-0-1-1, Bacskai 4-0-0-1, Wizner 3-0-1-0, Scheuerlein 4-0-0-0, Hessler 4-0-1-0, Mir 2-0-0-0, Tomkiewicz 4-1-1-0, Prideaux 2-1-0-0, Ross 3-1-2-0 Totals 30-3-6-2
2B — L (Hackbarth)
Pitching — HO: A. Zubke (L) 6 in 7, LeBeau (L) 0 in 1, Durst (TM) 4 in 9. R: A. Zubke (L) 3, LeBeau (L) 0, Durst (TM) 1. SO: A. Zubke (L) 2, LeBeau (L) 1, Durst (TM) 12. BB: A. Zubke (L) 4, LeBeau (L) 2, Durst (TM) 2
RUBICON — A three-run rally in the fifth inning lifted the Rubicon Red Sox to a 6-2 victory over the Lebanon Whitetails on Saturday.
Adam Schuett and Cameron Schuett each had three hits for Lebanon. Nathan Budewitz took the loss for the Whitetails, allowing four runs on three hits with two strikeouts and one walk over 4 1/3 innings.
RUBICON 6, LEBANON 2
Lebanon 001 100 000 — 2 8 0
Rubicon 000 131 01X — 6 9 5
WP: Burg
LP: Budewitz
Lebanon (ab-r-h-rbi) — Demetropoulos 4-0-1-0, A. Zubke 5-1-3-0, Schuett 3-0-3-0, Doyle 4-0-0-0, Herpel 3-1-0-0, Streich 4-0-1-0, Klawitter 3-0-0-1, J. Zubke 2-0-0-0, LeBeau 1-0-0-0, Hackbarth 3-0-0-0, Hoefler 1-0-0-0 Totals
Rubicon (ab-r-h-rbi) — Zimdars 4-1-1-2, Birkel 3-0-0-0, Mantz 4-1-2-1, Vogel 4-1-2-1, Vogel 4-1-2-0, Goodwin 4-1-2-0, Koplitz 2-0-1-1, Zaskowski 2-1-0-0, Learman 4-0-0-0, Olszewski 2-1-1-0 Totals 29-6-9-5
2B — L (Streich), R (Goodwin)
Pitching — HO: Budewitz (L) 3 in 4.1, Schuett (L) 6 in 3.2, Burg (R) 7 in 7, Doyle (R) 1 in 2. R: Budewitz (L) 4, Schuett (L) 2, Burg (R) 2, Doyle (R) 0. SO: Budewitz (L) 2, Schuett (L) 4, Burg (R) 8, Doyle (R) 1. BB: Budewitz (L) 1, Schuett (L) 1, Burg (R) 4, Doyle (R) 0.
