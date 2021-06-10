Watertown closed out the regular season with a 10-0 loss to Hartford on Wednesday at Washington Park.
The Goslings have not fared well against the Orioles since leaving the Wisconsin Little Ten Conference in 2017, and the latest matchup was settled quickly.
Hartford scored six runs on five runs and three hits in the top of the second inning to chase Watertown starter Damon Lee.
Reliever Stephen Gates got the Goslings out of the inning when he snared a line drive from the first batter he faced, but Hartford scored three runs off him over the next two innings and one more off Evan Sellnow in the fifth to end the game early on the run-rule.
Hartford starter Jacob Teske allowed a leadoff double to Ayden Schauer in the bottom of the second inning but was perfect otherwise through four scoreless innings. Austin Kutz pitched a scoreless fifth in relief including a pair of strikeouts.
“Hartford was able to hit the ball hard all night, and we did not have any answers offensively,” Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said.
“This one is done and over with and we are looking forward to the opportunity we have next Tuesday going into the tournament.”
Watertown takes a 12-8 record into the postseason. The Goslings host Madison La Follette in the regional opener on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
HARTFORD 10, WATERTOWN 0
Hartford 061 21 — 10 12 0
Watertown 000 00 — 0 1 2
WP: Teske
LP: Lee
Hartford (ab-r-h-rbi) — Lausten 4-2-3-2, Sheehan 4-1-2-1, Teschner 3-0-1-0, Ziegelbauer 1-0-0-0, Kutz 4-1-2-3, Lopez 2-0-0-0, Becker 3-2-1-1, Pouzar 2-2-2-1, Weston 3-1-1-0, Hilvers 2-1-0-1, Kujawa 0-0-0-0 Totals 28-10-2-9
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Kehl 2-0-0-0, Sellnow 2-0-0-0, Martin 2-0-0-0, Schauer 2-0-1-0, Walter 2-0-0-0, Clifford 2-0-0-0, Adrian 2-0-0-0, Duvernell 2-0-0-0, Schneider 0-0-0-0 Totals 16-0-1-0
2B — H (Lausten, Kutz 2, Pouzar, Becker, Teschner), W (Schauer)
Pitching — HO: Teske (H) 1 in 4, Kutz (H) 0 in 1, Lee (W) 7 in 1.2, Gates (W) 3 in 2.1, Sellnow (W) 2 in 1. R: Teske (H) 0, Kutz (H) 0, Lee (W) 6, Gates (W) 3, Sellnow (W) 1. SO: Teske (H) 4, Kutz (H) 2, Lee (W) 1, Gates (W) 0, Sellnow (W) 2. BB: Teske (H) 0, Kutz (H) 0, Lee (W) 3, Gates (W) 1, Sellnow (W) 1
