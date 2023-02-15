Trophy room
Modern “trophy rooms” or “man caves” have roots that extend into the prehistoric times of Neanderthal hunters.

 Patrick Durkin

Researchers who studied a cave complex in Spain recently concluded that Neanderthal hunters likely turned one of the chambers into the world’s oldest known trophy room.

The title of their scientific paper sounds more scholarly, of course. It reads, “A symbolic Neanderthal accumulation of large herbivore crania.”

