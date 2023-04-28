JEFFERSON -- The Eagles have no shortage of top-flight pitching options.
Two of Jefferson's aces were on full display Thursday.
Sophomore Aeryn Messmann pitched a no-hitter with a career-high 16 strikeouts in game one and sophomore Ashlyn Enke followed by fanning nine in a one-hit shutout as Jefferson's softball team swept Evansville in a Rock Valley doubleheader at Riverfront Park.
Messmann, who struck out the side in the second, fourth and sixth innings of Jefferson's 3-0 victory in the opening game, walked none in her gem.
"We were mixing it up and Aeryn was hitting her spots well," Jefferson softball coach Doug Messmann said. "She kept the batters off balance. We were moving locations effectively and we built our confidence with Aeryn's pitching and sucked the life out of them."
Bre Mengel doubled in the Jefferson first and scored on a two-out single by Messmann. Allie Hesse singled and scored on a fielding error by Evansville's second baseman in the fourth inning. Messmann doubled to open the sixth before scoring an insurance run on a two-out error for the final margin.
In the second game, which the Eagles won 10-0 in five innings, Enke permitted just a single and walked none. She and Messmann combined to punch out 25 hitters.
"Ashlyn came in with a great mindset," coach Messmann said. "We were mixing it up and she was hitting her spots. When they are hitting their spots, it makes my job easier calling pitches. Keeping Evansville's hitters off balance was a key in both games tonight."
Jefferson, which was without the services of its leadoff hitter and top batter Lily Fairfield in both games, led 2-0 in the first after an RBI single by Hesse, who added a run-scoring single in the third. Chloe Smith's double next scored Hesse to make it 4-0. Kirsten Woychik added an RBI single and Jefferson capped its five-run rally by scoring a pair of runs via error to lead 7-0.
Hesse and Hildie Dempsey had three hits apiece for the Eagles (12-2, 11-2 in conference). Woychik contributed two hits and scored twice.
"With Lily being out for these games, we needed others to step up," coach Messmann said. "We had players playing out of position. A motto of ours this season is to be comfortable in uncomfortable situations. Everyone stepped up, including the younger players, and played well.
"We played some small ball in the second game. The things we are working on in practice are starting to come out in the game, which makes me happy."
Jefferson visits Fort Atkinson in the Rock River Rumble game this afternoon at 5 p.m.
First game
JEFFERSON 3, EVANSVILLE 0
Evansville 000 000 0 -- 0 0 3
Jefferson 100 101 x -- 3 6 1
Leading hitters -- J: Mengel 2x3 (2B), Messmann 2x3 (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- E: Ross L; 6-6-3-1-0-4; J: Messmann W; 7-0-0-0-1-16.
Second game
JEFFERSON 10, EVANSVILLE 0 (5)
Jefferson 205 03 -- 10 12 2
Evansville 000 00 -- 0 1 8
Leading hitters -- J: Dempsey 3x4, Hesse 3x4, Woychik 2x3, Smith (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- J: Enke W; 5-1-0-0-0-9; E: Vest L; 5-12-10-2-0-4.
