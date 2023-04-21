Smail wins, refuses Watertown aldermanic seat

Robert Smail

He may have won the April 4 election and an ensuing recount, but Robert Smail decided against taking his District 3 aldermanic seat Tuesday for what he describes as “imminent changes” to his work and family commitments.

In an email to Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland, Watertown City Clerk Megan Dunniesen and former Watertown Common Council President Chris Ruetten, Smail wrote:

