Smail wins, refuses Watertown aldermanic seat

He may have won the April 4 election and an ensuing recount, but Robert Smail decided against taking his District 3 aldermanic seat Tuesday for what he describes as “imminent changes” to his work and family commitments.
In an email to Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland, Watertown City Clerk Megan Dunniesen and former Watertown Common Council President Chris Ruetten, Smail wrote:
“I am writing to inform you that I will not be able to take the Watertown Common Council seat for District 3. There have been some very recent and imminent changes to my work and family commitments that will not afford me the time to adequately attend and prepare for council and committee meetings. While I was honored to have won the seat, Watertown and the people of District 3 deserve a representative who is able to fully commit to the job. These recent changes are of a generally positive nature for me and my family but will significantly reduce both my available time and my flexibility.
“I apologize for the extra work this will mean for city staff and to the voters of District 3, but I did not expect these changes five months ago when I decided to run. Please let me know what I need to do to formally refuse the seat,” wrote Smail.
McFarland said the letter caused a “surprising turn of events in the last couple of days,” but she plans on placing an action item on the council’s next agenda to decide how to fill the District 3 aldermanic seat.
Smail earned 317 votes to Nicholas McGriff’s 315 in the April 4 election. McGriff then called for a recount, which yielded the same results as the spring election.
In other business, the council:
• Elected alderperson Fred Smith as common council president.
• Elected alderperson Brad Blanke as the council’s representative to the plan commission.
• Swore in Watertown Alderpersons Dana Davis to District 1, Blanke to District 5, Eric Schmid to District 7 and Myron Moldenhauer to District 9.
