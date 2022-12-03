Slow start costly for Luther Prep girls in loss to Omro Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Dec 3, 2022 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OMRO — Ava Stachura led all scorers with 20 points in Omro’s 61-47 win over Luther Prep’s girls basketball team on Friday.Luther Prep (0-4) had another slow start and struggled on both ends of the floor. They went into the break down 32-13.The Phoenix came out and got some stops and started hitting shots to cut the lead to 10, but Omro hit some 3’s down the stretch to stretch it back to 16.The Phoenix were led by Nora Wendorff with 16 points. Audrey deBoer added 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals.Luther Prep travels to play Cambridge on Tuesday.OMRO 61, LUTHER PREPLuther Prep 13 34 — 47Omro 32 29 — 61Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — deBoer 5 0-0 10, Wendorff 7 0-1 16, Bargenquast 0 1-2 1, Kieselhorst 3 0-1 7, Neyhart 2 1-4 5, Metzger 0 2-2 2, Cole 1 0-0 2, Palacios 0 0-1 0, Brandt 2 0-1 4 Totals 20 4-12 47Omro (fg ft-fta tp) — Stachura 9 2-7 20, Boeck 1 1-2 4, Barbian 2 0-0 6, Johnston 1 0-0 2, King 1 0-0 3, Koch 7 3-4 19, Brooks 2 2-2 6 Totals 21 9-19 61Three-point goals — LP (Wendorff 2, Kieselhorst), O (Boeck, King, Koch 2)Total fouls — LP 12, O 18 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Lake Mills insurance agent charged with child sex offenses Four fatal crashes over holiday weekend in Watertown area Jefferson police investigating Sunday drive-by shooting 'Miracle': Missing cruise ship passenger found OK in water Brian O’Connor returns to Watertown to lead Daily Times, Daily Union Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 12-1
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.