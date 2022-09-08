Silent Parade remembers 9/11 victims this Sunday Nicole Eithun Nicole Eithun Author email Sep 8, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 21st annual Silent Parade remembering the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks will be held in Juneau this Sunday. Line up will start on South Western Ave at 7 p.m.The parade is a remembrance of the 2,977 lives lost. The display will include 415 USA flags representing the 415 emergency workers who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.BBQ pulled pork sandwiches, shredded hot beef sandwiches, chips, soda and water will be available to the public for free at the fire station after the parade. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nicole Eithun Author email Follow Nicole Eithun Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown man, Christopher Braatz, charged with felonies in standoff Cooper’s hawks faring well in urban and rural Wisconsin David W. Pederson Julie Ann Koenig Boys soccer: Schleef, Yahnke score as Lakeside tops Lake Mills 2-0 Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 9-8
