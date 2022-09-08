The 21st annual Silent Parade remembering the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks will be held in Juneau this Sunday. Line up will start on South Western Ave at 7 p.m.

The parade is a remembrance of the 2,977 lives lost. The display will include 415 USA flags representing the 415 emergency workers who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

