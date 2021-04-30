Looking at the long line of cars on North Church Street waiting to pull into the parking lot for their weekly allotment of food, Gene Schmidt said, “The need is here, brother. We’re here to help these people.”
Since last April, Schmidt has been running Geno’s Pantry at 740 N. Church St., which also serves as a boarding house for two men.
“Hey, brother,” Schmidt said as a volunteer walks up to greet him. “We see at least 100 cars a week here.”
Schmidt said he and his volunteers help 110 families, which equates to 500-600 individuals a week. He said 60,000 to 70,000 pounds of food a month is donated locally.
Schmidt said he works with Feeding America, Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), and Community Action Coalition to help bring nutritious, high-quality USDA Foods to residents.
“I don’t want to see food lines in Watertown,” he said. The need for it is tremendous. We want to help people. That’s it.”
He said he sees all ages coming to the food pantry.
“To have a food pantry makes our community better,” Schmidt said. “It gives those without hope a lifeline for help.”
Geno’s Pantry is open 9 a.m.-noon every Thursday for drive-thru guests.
Schmidt said he would like to purchase the building at 740 N. Church St.
“Without the building, there is no food pantry,” he said.
Schmidt said the building costs $210,000.
“Interior repairs cost $10,000 and a new parking lost is another cost of $30,000,” he said. “Everything has a cost to it.”
Those wishing to donate money can do so by sending a check to Adoration Abode, P.O. Box 780, Watertown, WI 53094.
For more information, call Schmidt at 920-342-2032.
