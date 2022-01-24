Fisher Barton, manufacturer of high wear and cutting components has announced the first payment of its ONE Fisher Barton Performance Pay Bonus Plan.
The plan allows team members to earn an additional 5% of their pay quarterly when they meet productivity, quality, on-time delivery and attendance targets.
“Fisher Barton’s success and quality are built by our dedicated team members. Today, we celebrate together as ONE by sharing those successes with the entire team. For the first time in our nearly 50-year history, every member of the team is sharing in the accomplishments of the company,” said Scott Hoffman, chief executive officer of Fisher Barton.
The ONE Performance Pay Bonus Plan is one way the business increased its employee benefit package in 2021.
Fisher Barton has supported its employees with the addition of these benefits that include additional paid time off, paternity time and holiday time; $1 million in company 401K contributions; all eligible employees receiving a $1,250 bonus in March of 2021; raising starting pay to least $17.50 in May of 2021; increasing shift premiums to $2 for second and third shifts; company paid short-term and long-term disability and 92% of 2022 increase in health care costs being funded by the company.
In 2021, Fisher Barton exceeded sales targets company wide and invested more than $10 million in capital back into the business.
“The performance of the teams across the business, combined with our capital investments and strategic planning, have positioned the company for an even stronger 2022 and beyond,” a media release from Fisher Barton said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.