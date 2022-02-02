GREEN BAY — Both Jefferson County the Village of Johnson Creek will benefit from more than $20 million in Tourism Capital Investment Grants.
Gov. Tony Evers announced $21.9 million in grants will be awarded to 27 local governments and organizations through the Tourism Capital Investment Grant Program for major tourism-related capital improvement projects across the state that help promote, maintain, or bolster Wisconsin's tourism industry. It is a continuation of the governor's efforts to support Wisconsin's tourism industry.
Jefferson County will receive a $242,000 grant to make on-site improvements and upgrades to its Fair Park which holds more than 200 days of events throughout the year.
The Village of Johnson Creek will receive a $225,200 grant to create a park near the Rock River. The area already has a paved trail and the goal is to enhance the area to promote more outdoor recreation by updating the trail for bikers and pedestrians and adding a boat launch, as well as building park infrastructure such as picnic tables, restrooms, and bike racks.
“We've prioritized major investments in Wisconsin's tourism industry, because it's at the core of our local economies, helping to promote local festivals and events, support small businesses, restaurants, and hotels, showcase our outdoor recreation opportunities, and so much more,” said Evers.
The Tourism Capital Investment Grant Program is funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act, and grants can be used to build, expand, or maintain buildings, travel-related infrastructure, or public attractions. The grants awarded range from $29,000 to the maximum of $3.5 million, and due to significant interest in the program, additional funding was allocated to support more projects across the state.
Some of the other recipients include The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation, $762,750; American Players Theatre of Wisconsin Inc., $971,360; Dane County's Alliant Energy Center, $3.2 million; Greater Green Bay Corporation, $2.5 million; Friends of the Great Sauk State Trail Inc., $65,000; Milwaukee County Zoo, $3.5 million; Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau, $3.5 million; and Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce, $187,465.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.