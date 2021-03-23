IXONIA — Tom Carey is challenging incumbent Perry Goetsch for the position of chairman in the Town of Ixonia in the April 6 general election.
Tom CareyCarey, of N9162 North Road, Ixonia, has lived in the area for three years and is married to Tiffany Carey. He earned a bachelor of science degree from the US Coast Guard Academy and has no previous political experience. He is employed as vice president of data privacy and governance at HealthEquity.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“Like many of my neighbors, my wife and I moved to Ixonia to buy our family farm, because it has the best of everything Wisconsin has to offer: beautiful rural scenery, affordable real estate and low taxes. But within the last year, I have watched our town board support efforts to industrialize Ixonia’s rural landscape by approving a hazardous gas processing facility near many of our homes and our elementary school despite hundreds of citizens speaking against it.
“Worse, our District No. 1 sewage bills are about to double, which would leave many of our families with one of the highest utility bills in the country, and we are continuing to take on millions of dollars of debt like the board won’t have to raise taxes to pay it. We have all worked too hard to purchase our homes in this town, and I couldn’t stand by as our elected officials make choice after choice to devalue them and put our future at risk.
“I’m running because I have the management experience and public service background to keep Ixonia a great place to live. As a corporate risk and compliance executive, with experience as a military officer and firefighter, I have made a career by working hard and learning how to solve problems not unlike the ones our town is facing.
“While we likely can’t reverse course on the damage done this year, I will govern for the future by making Ixonians the priority, and listening to your needs. I understand that tough decisions need to be made to run any town, but as taxpayers, we deserve to have a town government that is transparent, honest and inclusive of all of our voices — farmers, subdivisions, our small businesses and everyone in between.”
Perry GoetschGoetsch, W808 Rockvale Road, Oconomowoc, has been a resident of the area for 66 years and is married to Barb Goetsch. He is a graduated of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a major in soil and crop science. He has served for 16 years as Ixonia town chairman, and is a member of the Ixonia Planning Commission and Park and Recreation Committee. He is self-employed as a dairy farmer.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I would like to be re-elected town chairman so as to continue to address the needs of a growing community. High priorities for Ixonia are to continue to upgrade roads, construct a new wastewater treatment plant, and to address EMS staffing needs.
“I have been involved in Ixonia government since the 1980’s and am a life-long resident. My brother and I operate a successful dairy operation and I have served on various cooperative boards of directors.
“I have helped to put together a group of qualified and dedicated town employees. The professional services that the town has hired are also second to none.
“I feel that I am fair, open and honest and would be honored to carry on as Town of Ixonia chairman.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.