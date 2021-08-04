The tax base in both Jefferson and Dodge counties increased during the past year, according to figures released Monday by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.
Overall equalized values in Jefferson County increased 7% and in Dodge County the values increased 5%.
Values increased in all towns, villages and cities in both counties.
Equalized values in the City of Watertown increased 2% in the Dodge County portion of the community and 1% in the Jefferson County side. Total equalized value of 2020 was $549,826,000 compared to $556,733,300 for 2021, an increase of $8,907,300.
In the Jefferson County portion of Watertown, equalized values increased from $1,647,721,800 to $1,671,095,900, an increase of $23,374,100.
Equalized values in Dodge County ranged from an increase of 15% in the village of Neosho, to a 1% increase in the Town of LeRoy. The village of Lowell had a 13% increase, while the villages of Reeseville and Hustisford each had 12% increases and Village of Clyman a 10% increase.
Equalized values in Jefferson County range from an increase of 16% in the Town of Waterloo to 1% in the Town of Oakland. Values in the Town of Ixonia increased 13%, Town of Lake Mills 9%, and towns of Concord and Farmington each 7%.
City of Jefferson equalized values increased 10%, City of Waterloo 9%, and City of Lake Mills 8%.
The DOR posts the 2021 preliminary Equalized Values Report to provide municipalities with the opportunity to review the values before they are certified on Friday, Aug. 13.
The DOR encourages municipalities and assessors statewide to review their preliminary equalized values and contact DOR as soon as possible before Monday if they have questions or concerns.
Equalized values are calculated annually and used to ensure fairness and equity in statewide property tax distribution.
The equalized value represents an estimate of a taxation district’s total taxable value and provides for the fair apportionment of school district and county levies to each municipality.
Changes in equalized value do not necessarily translate into a change in property taxes. Property value is the dollar-value placed on land and buildings for the purposes of administering property taxes.
The two commonly used methods of valuing property in Wisconsin are assessed and equalized. School district taxes are based on equalized values and counties and municipalities use assessed values.
Assessed valuation is property value as determined by the local municipal assessor on Jan. 1 in any given year. Equalized valuation results when the DOR applies an adjustment factor to the assessed value. The adjustment factor incorporates, among other elements, actual property sales in the municipality during the past year and is meant to ensure each type of property has comparable value regardless of local assessment practices.
Assessed value refers to the value that a home is reflected on the tax rolls of the municipality. It is on that amount that annual property taxes are computed. Equalized value is the estimated market value of a home compared to the assessed value.
The equalized values are based on removal of prior year compensation, amount of economic change, amount of new construction, correction and compensation and amount of all other changes.
The DOR chart breaks down real estate into categories of residential, commercial, manufacturing, agriculture, undeveloped, ag forest, forest and other and personal property.
According to the DOR, preliminary equalized values often change before they are certified.
On Aug. 13, the DOR will publish the 2021 Final Equalized Values, TID Values, Net New Construction Report and County Apportionment Report, and notifies stakeholders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.