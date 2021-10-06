JEFFERSON — The Grand Adah of the Order of the Eastern Star in Wisconsin Gail O’Connell will visit Martha Chapter 66 when the chapter meeting is held at 7 p.m. Monday.
Every Chapter of Eastern Star in Wisconsin is visited by a state officer each year to see that the Ritualistic and Floor Work is done uniformly throughout the state.
The grand officer also explains the various ongoing charitable projects of the Grand Chapter. These projects include cancer research, heart research, Cheer Fund for the Masonic Home, Eastern Star Foundation to assist needy members and two scholarship programs — one for youth and another ESTARL — which is for men and woman in religious training.
“Our main charity we support worldwide is Service Dogs,” the order said in a media release. “Each year we have a different special project we support and this year is Pets for Vets. Local Chapters are also encouraged to do volunteer work in their own community.”
The officers of Martha Chapter invite all Eastern Star members in the area to join them in greeting Sister Gail and meet with them in fraternal fellowship. Refreshments will be served after the meeting.
Master Masons and all women with a Masonic relationship are invited to contact Martha Chapter for more information about joining the Order of the Eastern Star. If interested, please contact Worthy Matron Bridget Briski. at 715-225-6915 or Secretary Mitch Behlke at 920-988-0608.
