There will be some editor changes taking place at several Hometown papers based out of our Waunakee office, effective immediately.
Scott Peterson, group editor of Adams Publishing Group of Southern Wisconsin, announced today that the editors for the papers will be reorganized.
Jonathan Stefonek, the managing editor of the DeForest Times-Tribune, will now move to a new role as managing editor of the Lodi Enterprise & Poynette Press.
Peter Lindblad, the managing editor of the Lodi Enterprise & Poynette Press, will be moving to a new role as sports editor of the Lodi Enterprise & Poynette Press, DeForest Times Tribune and Waunakee Tribune.
Mark Berglund, who just joined our staff in the past week, will become the new managing editor of the DeForest Times-Tribune.
"These changes come based on a lot of personal inclination of our staff. In many ways, these changes will better fit the interests of our staff and the geographic location of the places they call home," Peterson said. "It was a good opportunity to make sure we reshuffled staff, at their suggestion, to better fit their situations and to help make sure the staff could better connect with the communities, topics and newsmakers that they cover. I think this will help improve our newspapers going forward."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.