The Watertown Agri-Business Club will break the mold this year by hosting a drive-thru farm tour and grilled cheese meal to-go at Dettmann Dairy Farms on Father’s Day, June 20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Although we are disappointed we are unable to have our traditional Father’s Day Breakfast, we are excited to be trying something new this year,” said Brad Brusveen, president of the Watertown Agri-Business Club. “We have received great sponsorship from the local communities and look forward to serving delicious dairy packed drive-thru meal featuring hot- off-the-grill grilled cheese and grilled ham and cheese sandwiches,” he added.
“Typically, we do the two-day dairy breakfast on the farm,” Brusveen said. “But this year because of the planning and uncertainty of the year (due to the pandemic), we decided a few months ago to make it a drive-thru event,” he said. Families can still do something for Father’s Day, he added.
Dettmann Dairy Farms is located at N7397 County Highway N, Johnson Creek.
“Organizers thought it would be difficult to have a breakfast on the go, especially eating on the go in a car” Brusveen said.
The to-go style lunch will feature a choice of a grilled cheese or grilled ham and cheese sandwich along with Just the Cheese Chips, Bakers string cheese, a yogurt stick, apple slices, Kwik Trip cookie, Sassy Cow Creamery milk and Culver’s of Johnson Creek frozen custard coupon.
The organization did not sponsor a breakfast last year due to the pandemic. “Last year we gave out cheese curds at Farm and Fleet and Kramer Cheese in Watertown on Father’s Day weekend,” the club president said.
One of the big things the group is struggling with is the anticipation of how many meals to plan, Brusveen said. “We are planning for 3,000 meals,” he said. At two people a vehicle, that would be 1,500 vehicles on the farm.
Tickets for the drive-thru dairy brunch are $8 at the door or $7 in advance. Tickets will be available at Ace Hardware in Watertown, Glenn’s Market, Kraemer’s Wisconsin Cheese, Bank of Lake Mills and Watertown, State Bank of Reeseville and Watertown, Ixonia Bank, TBE Trailers in Watertown and Agri-Business Club members.
This year’s event will be hosted by Dettmann Dairy Farms, of Johnson Creek. The farm is operated by Tim and Amy Dettmann, Tim’s son, Mike, and wife Sue, and their three boys, Drew, Alex, and Cole. The dairy is home to 600 Holstein cows and operates over 2,000 acres of cropland. While driving on a designated route, attendees will be able to see equipment used on the farm, see the feed the cows consume, and pass through one of the free stall barns on the farm to see the cows.
It is a fifth generation, 120-year-old farm. It is one of the oldest in Jefferson County. The farm has been updated over the years and has survived four fires in the past 22 years.
Those attending the event will drive into the main farm driveway and drive past farm machinery. The vehicles will be routed around the feed storage area and drive-thru the center of one of the free stall barns with animals on both sides. They will be directed back around the driveway by the shop area where the meal will be prepared and distributed. The same grills that were used in the past to make pancakes will be used for the grilled cheese sandwiches.
“We are disappointed we can’t do the traditional breakfast,” Brusveen said. “But when planning, we wanted to plan for something we can have for sure.
“This gives us a chance to try something new,” Brusveen said. “We are excited about it and hoping for a good turnout. We hope people will come out and support the club like in the past and support continuing education in agriculture.”
Getting volunteers was also difficult this year. Members are getting older and are timid to be in public, Brusveen said. In the past, 4-H members have assisted with the breakfast, but those guidelines have changed since COVID. “We felt we could do this (drive-thru) with less people and have a successful event.”
In addition to the lunch, the Watertown Agri-Business Club will sell raffle tickets at the farm and in advance by some of its members. First prize is $600, second prize is $300, third is $200, fourth through sixth are $100, seven to 10th are $50, 11-14th place is $25 for a total of $1,700. One raffle ticket is $5 or five tickets for $20. The drawing will be on June 20 at 2 p.m. at Dettmann Dairy Farm and one does not need to be present to win.
To purchase raffle tickets in advance, contact Steve Zillmer at 920-960-9111 or Neale Jones at 608-434-4024. There will be an online auction as well through Jones Auction & Realty for some additional items that were generously donated by local businesses.
The Watertown Agri-Business Club was started in 1967 by a group of about 30 men that had dinner and talked about how farmers can work with other local businesses to make Watertown a better place for all. The organization holds nine monthly business meetings a year and hosts an annual two-day dairy breakfast on Father’s Day weekend as their largest fundraiser for the year.
All proceeds from the breakfast support scholarships. Despite no breakfast in 2020, the club awarded $12,000 in scholarships, Brusveen said. The previous year the club awarded $16,000 in scholarships.
For more information, contact Brusveen at 920-253-1322.
