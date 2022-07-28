Enough is enough. The Supreme Court, and especially Chief Justice John Roberts, have got to understand that they serve the American people, and they can’t leave them hanging.
When a draft leaked of an opinion that would, in its final form, overturn Roe v. Wade, Roberts was furious. “This was a singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the Court and the community of public servants who work here,” he said. He ordered the Marshal of the Court, essentially the top employee of the court who oversees the staffs, to investigate.
That in itself was troubling. With the court all but accusing the leaker of a criminal act, Roberts could have asked the Justice Department to investigate. Instead, he went with a much less experienced team, one that was under his control.
Justice Clarence Thomas, whose conduct during sessions could reasonably be described as taciturn, called the leak “an infidelity,” an irrevocable breach of trust. Taken together, the comments from Thomas and Roberts amounted to precisely the kind of public grandstanding the justices claim to abhor.
In the months since then, the court has said nothing. We don’t know whether the person who leaked the draft was identified or whether the court plans to outline what happened. It’s anyone’s guess whether the court has acted to prevent future leaks. We don’t even know whether the investigation Roberts so publicly proclaimed is ongoing.
When asked last week by the Associated Press, the court’s spokeswoman sent back a one-sentence email: “The Court has no comment.” That’s simply not good enough.
The idea that being in government demands accountability to the people is a bedrock principle for our nation. The court continues to ignore it.
Arrogance is hardly a strong enough description of the court’s behavior. That has always been present and justices have occasionally reveled in it. The lack of information, the enigmatic behavior, is part of the court’s mystique. That’s precisely how the justices like it.
They go to ridiculous lengths to exempt themselves from the view of the public they work for. They routinely close off otherwise public events to prevent their words from becoming publicly known. They prohibit recording speeches or discussions in which they take part.
The court has evolved into a body that believes in secrecy purely for secrecy’s sake. You’ll occasionally hear astronomers wonder where the nearest black hole is. They can quit searching. It’s a marble building just east of the U.S. Capitol grounds.
This is unacceptable behavior from people who receive a lifetime appointment to the taxpayers’ payroll. While the court’s current average age is 61 years and eight months, that’s largely due to the departure of four longtime justices in the past five years. This summer’s departure of Stephen Breyer alone shaved almost four years off the court’s average age.
The need for change is obvious. We do not, however, agree with those who suggest the court should be expanded. The court’s Constitutional protections were designed to avoid direct political interference, and packing the court would be precisely that.
Instead, given the rather dramatic gains in lifespan since the court’s creation, it is time to end the practice of lifetime appointments. Members should be appointed for terms of no more than 25 years, beginning with the retirements of current members.
There are two primary reasons we believe this approach is warranted. First, the court does need protection from the day-to-day political bickering across the street from its chambers. A 25-year term ensures that no one could reliably predict who would hold the White House or Senate when a justice’s term ends.
Starting with the retirements of the current justices is equally important. Simply kicking off members immediately would grant too much power to the current president and Senate. It also follows precedent: terms in the U.S. Senate were staggered after that body’s creation to prevent wholesale turnover. This would do the same, and there is never a bar on justices retiring before their 25 years end.
A new poll suggests about two-thirds of Americans favor ending lifetime appointments to the Supreme Court. While the court has never used public opinion as a sole barometer, Congress frequently does. It’s time for an amendment to cap the court’s unlimited terms.
