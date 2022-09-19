Sullivan Elementary School was recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022 on Friday. The School District of Jefferson’s Sullivan Elementary was recognized in the performance category of high performing schools.
U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel A. Cardona, announced Friday that Sullivan Elementary School was among 297 schools to be recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022.
The School District of Jefferson’s Sullivan Elementary is only one out of eight schools in Wisconsin to receive this award.
The staff was thrilled by the news. “The feeling is indescribable. I am incredibly proud of our staff and families for the learning opportunities they have provided for all our students. Our students deserve the best and that is what we strive for every day. Many hands and hearts have been involved over the years to celebrate a welcoming safe learning environment,” said Nikke Krause, Sullivan Elementary School Principal.
The Department of Education recognizes all schools in one of the two performance categories, exemplary high performing schools or exemplary achievement gap-closing schools. These categories are based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates, according to the Department of Education.
Exemplary high performing schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests, stated by nationalblueribbonschools.ed.gov.
Sullivan prides itself on being student-centered and is committed to engaging students in new learning, challenging them and connecting experiences to the world around them. All students receive high quality core instruction and each student’s needs are met through flexible small group instruction and projects that challenge or support students where they are at in their learning, according to the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program.
Sullivan Elementary is a dynamic rural school building. Its setting contributes to the welcoming “feel at home” atmosphere families, community members, and visitors feel upon arrival, according to the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program.
“Big opportunities can happen for students no matter your location. Rural communities support schools. Making connections and building relationships within the community is important so we can continue to provide these big opportunities. Reaching out for resources and utilizing the environment around you can positively impact students’ interests and learning,” said Krause.
National Blue Ribbon Schools serve as models of effective school practices for state and district educators and other schools throughout the nation.
A National Blue Ribbon School flag gracing a school’s entryway or on a flagpole is a widely recognized symbol of exemplary teaching and learning, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The Department invites National Blue Ribbon Schools nominations from the top education officials in all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education, stated by the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program.
The other exemplary high performing schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022 in Wisconsin are Bayside Middle School, Milwaukee, Prairie View Elementary School, Holmen, Rib Lake Elementary School, Rib Lake, Theresa Elementary School, Theresa, and Tibbets Elementary School, Elkhorn.
The two exemplary achievement gap-closing schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022 in Wisconsin are Greenwood Elementary School, Greenwood, and Willson Elementary School, Baraboo.
