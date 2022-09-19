Sullivan Elementary awarded National Blue Ribbon School
Sullivan Elementary School was recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022 on Friday. The School District of Jefferson’s Sullivan Elementary was recognized in the performance category of high performing schools.

 Contributed

U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel A. Cardona, announced Friday that Sullivan Elementary School was among 297 schools to be recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022.

The School District of Jefferson’s Sullivan Elementary is only one out of eight schools in Wisconsin to receive this award.

