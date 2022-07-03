LEBANON -- Cameron Streich struck out 11 in eight innings as Lebanon pushed past Neosho 5-3 in a Rock River League game on Friday at Fireman's Park.
Lebanon grabbed the lead in the first as Noah Noyce came across on a single by Hunter Herpel. Dylan Immel singled and scored via error in the Lebanon fourth. The Whitetails added two more runs in the fourth on Hunter Herpel's homer to center. Lebanon added an insurance score in the seventh to go up 5-0.
Neosho chipped away in the eighth with a three-run frame -- aided by a pair of errors -- but Streich recorded a pair of strikeouts looking to keep the margin at two runs.
Streich allowed two earned on four hits with just two walks, earning the win. Adam Zubke pitched a scoreless ninth to pick up the save.
Neosho starter Bayne Johnson fanned 11, permitting three earned on seven hits in seven frames and was saddled with the loss. Reliever Shane Murphy struck out five and allowed an earned run in two frames.
Noyce and Herpel had two hits apiece and both scored twice.
LEBANON 5, NEOSHO 3
Neosho 000 000 030 -- 3 5 3
Lebanon 100 120 10x -- 5 7 3
WP: Streich
LP: Johnson
Neosho (ab-r-h-bi) -- Gellar 5-0-2-0, DeBoer 5-1-1-0, Proehl 4-1-1-1, Johnson 4-1-1-1, Murphy 2-0-0-0, Archambeau 2-0-0-0, D. Sutter 2-0-0-0, Beyer 2-0-0-0, M. Sutter 2-0-0-0, Schroeder 3-0-0-0, Schramm 4-0-0-0. Totals 35-3-5-2.
