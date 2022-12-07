Ripon hands Luther Prep boys first loss Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Dec 7, 2022 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RIPON — Riley Brooks scored a game-high 37 points for Ripon in a 75-65 victory over Luther Prep’s boys basketball team on Tuesday.Ripon (1-2) led 35-31 at halftime, paced by 25 points from Brooks.“He hit everything in the first half,” Luther Prep boys basketball coach Steve Vasold said. “In the second half did a better job on him, but wehad to foul and he went 10 for 10 at the free throw line. He’s 6-foot-6 and long and we struggle matching up with guys that big. We did everything we could. He was just too much for us.”Ben Vasold scored a team-high 27 points and added six rebounds for Luther Prep (4-1). Jude Pederson added 10 points and 14 rebounds. Nate Schmidt added seven points and seven rebounds.“I was really happy with their effort,” coach Vasold said. “Jude played his heart out. He missed the whole football season due to injury. I’m excited to see what he can bring this season.”Luther Prep hosts Randolph on Monday.RIPON 75, LUTHER PREP 65Luther Prep 31 34 — 65Ripon 35 40 — 75Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — Fix 6 0-0 16, Vasold 10 2-2 27, Pederson 5 0-0 10, Lawrenz 1 0-0 2, Mittlestadt 1 0-0 2, Splinter 0 1-2 1, Archer 0 0-2 0, Schmidt 3 1-3 7 Totals 26 4-9 65Ripon (fg ft-fta tp) — Killan 2 0-0 5, Truchinski 1 0-0 3, Brooks 11 10-11 37, Muenchow 3 0-0 6, Beuthin 3 1-2 7, Willett 8 0-2 17 Totals 28 11-15 75Three-point goals — LP (Fix 4, Vasold 5), R (Killan, Truchinski, Brooks 5), R (Killa, Truchinski, Brooks 5, Willett) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Lake Mills insurance agent charged with child sex offenses Oconomowoc woman identified as having been killed in crash Fort Woman Who Killed Grandmother, Burned House Sentenced to Life Clearview looks to international recruiting to fill nursing labor gap Work progresses at Ixonia We Energies liquid natural gas facility Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 12-1
