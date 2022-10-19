Chandler House Bakery
Pictured left to right: Barb Krueger, Office & Membership Specialist; Melissa Lampe, Main Street Manager; Robin Kaufmann, Tourism Manager; Eric Iverson, Ambassador; Tiffany Nehls, Ambassador; Charity Chandler, Owner; April Chandler, Owner; Casey Schuett, Ambassador; Alyse Talaga, Ambassador; Bridget Van Ert, Ambassador; Denise Rothschadl, Ambassador; Maureen Moreno,Ambassador; Bonnie Hertel, Executive Director

The Chamber of Commerce did a ribbon cutting Friday morning for the new location for Chandler House Bakery. The grand opening date of the new location will be Oct. 29th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

