Hungry deer
When hungry deer eat away forest vegetation that satisfies their nutritional demands, the plants that take over are typically “generalists” such as native ferns, sedges, grasses and invasive plants that deer won’t touch.

 Patrick Durkin

One baseless accusation heard again in June during our eternal deer debates is that this biologist or that forester is only “book smart,” and should spend more time in the woods to see what’s really going on.

That’s a common trope for Natural Resources Board members Greg Kazmierski and Fred Prehn, but citizen critics who hunt Bayfield County repeated similar charges last month when demanding the NRB slash the antlerless quotas on public lands.

