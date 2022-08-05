The Watertown Family Connections is offering playgroups in August at local parks in Watertown. No registration is required. These Parent And Child Enrichment, known as PACE playgroups offer parents an opportunity to spend time with their kids while meeting other local families. During summer PACE playgroups, parents/caregivers and children will wok on science, engineering, art and math, known as STEAM activities at the park playgroups. Children will learn through play, develop social skills, work on fine and gross motor skills and explore the surroundings while playing in the park. A snack will be provided for children. The playgroups are open to children of any age and must be accompanied by an adult. Summer playgroups will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. The playgroups meet at Union Park on Lafayette St. A summer parenting education virtual discussion group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24 to discuss Developing Good Bed Time Routines. Watertown Family Connections will hold a Family Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Loaves and Fishes meal planned
The Loaves and Fishes Community Meal is being served curbside Mondays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Watertown Moravian Church, 510 Cole St. The meal is sponsored by Ebenezer Moravian and Watertown Moravian churches. Each vehicle also receives a bag of food items.
Rotary Club
plans meeting
The Watertown Rotary Club will meet Monday at noon at Madison College, 1300 W. Main St. Individuals wishing to join the club are asked to call Dave Lang, secretary, at 262-6300.
Blood drive
set at center
The Watertown Senior and Community Center will hold a free, walk-in blood pressure clinic from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday.
