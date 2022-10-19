An FBI agent enters the Dew Drop Inn, 1027 N. Fourth St., in Watertown in early 2019 as part of a raid. Buzdum was sentenced to 15 months in prison this month for promoting prostitution at the TNT/Wild Rose strip club in Lebanon and tax fraud for underreporting income at both businesses.
Federal authorities searched Radomir Buzdum's bar, The Dew Drop Inn in Watertown, and the Wild Rose Gentlemen's Club, N8666 County Highway R, Lebanon in January 2019. The FBI was assisted by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Watertown Police Department, the town of Emmet/Lebanon Police Department and other local and state agencies.
He was sentenced Friday in federal court to 15 months in prison for conspiring to promote prostitution at his strip club in Lebanon, Wis., and tax fraud. Buzdum, 62, was also placed on two years’ supervised release and ordered to pay restitution of $171,510 to the IRS. No date for Buzdum to report to prison was specified in online court records.
