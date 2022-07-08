WAUKESHA — Parents can begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for their young children at ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital’s vaccination clinic.
Children ages 6 months to 4 are now eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Three doses are required before children are fully protected from the virus. The Moderna vaccine is available to children from 6 months to 5 years and requires two doses.
Both vaccines are safe, effective and protect children from severe cases of COVID-19. All children, including those who have already had COVID-19, should be vaccinated.
COVID-19 vaccinations will be provided by appointment only at ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Vaccination clinics for those 6 months to 5 years will be held on Wednesdays.
Vaccinations can be scheduled by calling 262-928-5566. Schedulers are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ProHealth patients can also use ProHealth MyChart to schedule vaccinations online. Parents need to have a MyChart account and proxy access to their child’s record to take advantage of online scheduling. All second dose appointments must be scheduled by phone.
ProHealth Care also continues to provide COVID-19 shots for anyone 5 and older. Those who are not yet vaccinated are strongly encouraged to complete their series of shots to protect themselves and those around them. Vaccination is highly recommended even for those who have had COVID-19 and recovered.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.