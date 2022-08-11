Anecdotal evidence on Tuesday suggested a high level of interest in this year’s primaries, with a number of people telling us their polling places were busy. That’s good news for Wisconsin.
Final numbers aren’t set. That awaits canvassing of the votes, and it’s never a surprise to see slight changes to the tally when that happens. But the early indications strongly suggest Wisconsin’s turnout was on par with the previous two partisan primary elections, keeping the state on the right track.
Turnout in primaries is notoriously low in the United States. No state saw even half of voters turn out in the presidential primaries in 2020, when interest was higher than it had been in decades.
Wisconsin, despite generally doing better than most states, is no exception to objectively low turnout. Figures from the state’s election commission tell the story.
The 2020 election drew 72.69% turnout in November. The primaries drew 21.1%. The 2018 primaries drew 23%. But you have to go back to 2002 to find another primary that drew just 20% of voters, and then 1992 to find the time before that.
In other words, the primaries have been decided by fewer than one in five voters far more often than not over the past 30 years.
Think that’s a new trend? Nope. Not since the 1960s was there a run of primaries in Wisconsin that drew more than 20% in three consecutive elections, and that included every primary from 1948-1964. With at least 939,500 voters taking part in Tuesday’s primary, it looks like Wisconsin should top 20% for the third consecutive primary for the first time in nearly six decades.
General elections do considerably better. You have to go back to 2010 to find one in which fewer than half the voters cast ballots — and that was 49.66%.
Given all this, is it really a surprise that primaries have generally pushed candidates further and further to their respective political poles? If turnout hits 20% and the voters are split 50-50 between the major parties, it means 10% of the voters cast Democratic ballots and 10% cast Republican ones.
If there are only two candidates in a given statewide primary, the one who takes just a single vote more than half the ballots will move on to the November election. So 5% of Wisconsin voters could select the nominee for each party. If there are more candidates, the number could easily be much lower. That’s hardly guaranteed to represent the views of the vast majority of supporters of either party.
We just don’t believe that most voters would embrace the extremes of any party given their preferences. But, by leaving primaries in the hands of so few, that’s what more moderate voters are often left with, especially when you add in gerrymandering.
Richard Nixon wasn’t wrong when he said America has a silent majority. It always has. There never was a mythical time when every election drew every voter in the nation. And, realistically, there never will be.
But in our system of government, silence is also a choice. Silence leaves the decisions in the hands of others. When people are silent on primary day, they abdicate their opportunity to play a role in the process before November.
If absence is the issue, engagement becomes the solution. And it appears Wisconsin voters are waking up to that reality. We’re seeing re-engagement in the past several primaries by people who didn’t vote previously. That trend needs to continue.
Tuesday was another step in that direction. It may not feel like this is the path to improvement, but it is. The simple fact is when voters pay attention, learn about the candidates and engage with the electoral process, they’re fulfilling an essential role in our nation.
So thank you to those who went out and voted on Tuesday. Thank you to those who worked the polls for those long hours. Every election is an important step for our state and our nation, and we’re glad you took that step.
— Eau Claire Leader-Telegram
Editor’s note:After this editorial was written, Associated Press reported that turnout in Wisconsin’s primary election neared 26%, the highest for a non-presidential primary in 40 years.
