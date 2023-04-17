Pirates defeat Hustisford/Dodgeland, Markesan Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Apr 17, 2023 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WATERLOO — Jon Sampo had three hits including a double as Waterloo’s baseball team beat Hustisford/Dodgeland 9-7 on Saturday at Fireman’s Park.Waterloo (3-3) took advantage of four errors by Hustisford/Dodgeland (1-4) to score four unearned runs.Jordan Cook pitched the first two innings and earned the decision for the Pirates. Carter Schreiber threw the first two innings for Hustisford/Dodgeland and took the loss.Casey Grudzinski, Andy Maas and Collin Wagner each had three hits for Hustisford/Dodgeland. Easton Wolter hit a two-run single in the sixth.WATERLOO 9, HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 7Husty/Dodge 101 103 1 — 7 14 4Waterloo 132 201 X — 9 10 3Leading hitters — HD (Grudzinski 3x4, 2B, Maas 3x3, Wagner 2x3), W (Sampo 3x5, 2B, Dolfin 2x3), W (Sampo 3x5, 2B, Firari 2x4, Dolfin 2x3)Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — HD (Schreiber L, 2-2-4-1-1-3, Wolter 3-5-4-2-2-0, Davis 1-3-1-1-1-0), W (Cook W, 2-3-1-1-2-1, Haseleu 3.2-8-5-5-1-1, Tschanz 1.1-1-1-0-2-2)Friday’s resultWATERLOO 2, MARKESAN 0WATERLOO — Keagan Lauersdorf struck out five in a complete-game shutout for Waterloo in a 2-0 victory over Markesan on Friday at Fireman’s Park.Waterloo broke a scoreless tie with single runs in the fifth and sixth innings on RBI doubles by Trevor Firari and Owen Haseleu.WATERLOO 2, MARKESAN 0Markesan 000 000 0 — 0 6 1Waterloo 000 011 X — 2 4 0Leading hitters — M (Osterhaus 3x4, 2B (2), W (Haseleu 2B, Firari 2B)Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M (Osterhaus L, 4-0-0-0-6-3, Burk 2-4-2-2-1-0), W (Lauersdorf 7-6-0-0-5-2) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Stories of the Week Local News Watertown This Week: April 15, 2023 Brian O'Connor Managing Editor Apr 15, 2023 Local News Jefferson County Fair officials wish headliner Thorogood well on recovery Steve Sharp steves@dailyunion.com Apr 13, 2023 Local News Spring's arrival Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Apr 13, 2023 Local News Bryfczynski's lawyer says it was fatigue, not drugs, that caused crash Steve Sharp steves@dailyunion.com Apr 12, 2023 Trending Now Wednesday crash kills 1 in town of Sullivan Jefferson County trial for Lake Mills' Speth postponed from July to August Jefferson County Fair officials wish headliner Thorogood well on recovery Snowmelt leads to heavy flooding from Southwest to Rockies Bryfczynski's lawyer says it was fatigue, not drugs, that caused crash Stocks Market Data by TradingView
