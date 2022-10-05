Vintage moose

Four hunters pose with their moose, whitetails, fish and bear in this photo from Canada, taken on or before Nov. 11, 1933.

 Wisconsin State Historical Society

When pondering whether to post vintage hunting photos on the internet, heed this advice:

Don’t make claims about the time, place, hunters and quarry unless your family’s photo albums hold the originals. Even then, skip all such details unless you can vouch for Great-Grandpa’s memory and integrity, and verify Great-Grandma’s scribblings on the photos’ borders or backsides.

