JEFFERSON -- Mark Peterson has spent the last two and a half decades coaching at different levels.
His new position will not include any huddles or pregame messages but will involve providing coaches and athletes school wide with the support and resources needed to be successful.
Peterson was hired this summer to replace Steve Gee as the Jefferson High School athletic director.
"I've really enjoyed coaching the last 25 years," Peterson said. "After teaching 14 years at East Elementary and 10 years at the middle school, hopefully this is the way I finish out my career.
"I'm looking forward to the challenge of this new position while still being able to work with our athletes. My job is to help coaches and give them what they need to be successful and keep growing."
Gee served as athletic for four years after replacing Dan Wilharm and has been an important sounding board as Peterson gets his feet wet with AD responsibilities.
"Steve has been great," Peterson said. "We have a good personal friendship and we've worked together quite a bit in the past with me coaching.
"I spent a lot of time with him in June sitting down and going into things. He shared all the little things with scheduling, officials and getting information updated online.
"He did a great job answering tons of questions and showing me the ropes. I write down a list of questions each week and call him, he always picks up and has the answers. He's been great with the transition."
Peterson's long-term goals for the athletics department include erecting an athletic complex with softball and soccer fields on the Jefferson High campus.
"Facilities wise, we would like to see softball and soccer fields on the school grounds," Peterson said. "Additionally, we would like to do anything from a facilities standpoint to enhance our programs.
"In the short term, my goal is to get all the new coaches hired and give them the support they need. We want to maintain increased participation in sports. We have some very successful sports and some we are working to make that way."
Peterson was tasked with finding his successor as girls basketball and softball head coach. Dena Smith has been re-hired to guide the girls basketball program and a search for a coach to guide the Eagles' state runner-up softball program is ongoing.
For Peterson, fond memories exist of being on the sideline and in the coaches box watching some of Jefferson's finest female athletes compete the last four years.
"I'll certainly miss working directly with those athletes each day," Peterson said. "Coaching basketball for four years was a great experience. I'll definitely miss watching film and breaking things down, having a game plan each night for that opponent.
"In softball, we were very successful and that's a great tribute to the players we had those years. There's a bunch of good players coming back next year.
"It's been exiting to watch the athletes perform and see what they've accomplished the last four years. I've really had great female athletes to work with."
