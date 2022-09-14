Peter Thiel, a GOP megadonor and technology billionaire, is a controversial figure within conservative circles. The early investor in Facebook and PayPal co-founder also was an instrumental donor to Trump-backed Senate candidates in Arizona and Ohio.

But his recent comments to the National Conservatism Conference caught our eye because of what he is signaling about the GOP and conservatism. Republicans, Thiel says, are focusing too much this cycle on opposing progressive policies, without offering tangible alternatives.

Load comments