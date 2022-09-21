Jumbo perch
Chris Weber, a Lake Cascade fishing guide, unhooks a jumbo perch.

 Patrick Durkin

CASCADE, Idaho — Wisconsin has long sent legions of ice-fishing anglers north or west to chase yellow perch at famous destinations like Lake Winnibigoshish in Minnesota, Devil’s Lake in North Dakota, and Lake Gogebic in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Those sites remain popular, but growing numbers of Wisconsin perch fanatics are pushing Idaho’s Lake Cascade atop their bucket lists, given how it redefines the term “jumbo perch.” Most Wisconsin perch nerds call 11- to 12-inchers “jumbos,” but Lake Cascade’s perch must measure 13 to 14 inches to achieve “jumbo” status, and 15-inchers aren’t rare.

